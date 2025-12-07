30 Philadelphia-area soccer teams gather in memory of 7-year-old Elora Joyce Khan

Over 300 soccer players took over Temple University's Aramark Student Training and Recreation Complex Sunday in memory of 7-year-old Elora Joyce Khan.

The day of competition and sportsmanship brought together 30 local teams in the "Cleats Out for Elora" Charity Tournament to advocate for families who are battling pediatric brain cancer.

Khan's parents say she was a joyful and bright first-grader at St. Anastasia School, who loved the game of soccer. In 2023, she died after fighting an aggressive pediatric brain tumor known as Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG).

In her memory, her family started the Elora J. Khan Foundation to fund national DIPG/DMG research, provide direct family support, and operate humanitarian efforts locally and abroad.

The day was organized by the family's foundation and the CASA Soccer League — the largest amateur soccer league in the Northeast region, of which Elora's father, Anthony Khan, has been a player with for 15 years. DIPG typically affects children ages 5 to 9 years of age.

For more information on how to get involved and support families visit here.