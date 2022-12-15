Watch CBS News
Crime

Husband of missing Bucks County woman charged with murder

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Husband of missing Pa. woman Elizabeth Capaldi in custody
Husband of missing Pa. woman Elizabeth Capaldi in custody 02:54

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Stephen Michael Capaldi has been arrested for the murder of his wife Elizabeth "Beth" Capaldi, the Bucks County District Attorney's Office said Thursday. Investigators recovered human remains from a wooded area near Philadelphia International Airport last week.

Beth Capaldi was reported missing nearly two months ago from their Sellersville home.

Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub said Capaldi's husband was the last person who saw her. He said Capaldi's wallet was missing, but her car, keys and cellphone were all left behind.

Stephen Michael Capaldi is now charged with third-degree murder, possessing an instrument of crime, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, obstructing the administration of law or other governmental function and abuse of a corpse. 

He is being held at Bucks County Correctional Facility without bail, police say.

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on December 15, 2022 / 3:50 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.