Husband of missing Bucks County woman charged with murder

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Stephen Michael Capaldi has been arrested for the murder of his wife Elizabeth "Beth" Capaldi, the Bucks County District Attorney's Office said Thursday. Investigators recovered human remains from a wooded area near Philadelphia International Airport last week.

Beth Capaldi was reported missing nearly two months ago from their Sellersville home.

Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub said Capaldi's husband was the last person who saw her. He said Capaldi's wallet was missing, but her car, keys and cellphone were all left behind.

Stephen Michael Capaldi is now charged with third-degree murder, possessing an instrument of crime, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, obstructing the administration of law or other governmental function and abuse of a corpse.

He is being held at Bucks County Correctional Facility without bail, police say.