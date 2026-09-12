Eli Stowers placed on IR before Philadelphia Eagles' season opener vs. Washington Commanders

The Philadelphia Eagles placed rookie tight end Eli Stowers on injured reserve Saturday before the season opener against the Washington Commanders, meaning he'll miss at least four games.

Stowers was ruled out for Week 1 vs. the Commanders with quadriceps and hamstring injuries. He was a limited participant in practice all week and listed as questionable Friday before he was ruled out Saturday. The Eagles called up wide receiver Britain Covey from the practice squad for Week 1 against Washington.

The Birds will head into the matchup against the Commanders with Dallas Goedert, Johnny Mundt and E.J. Jenkins as the three tight ends on the active roster.

The Eagles selected Stowers with the No. 54 overall pick in the 2026 NFL draft, hoping to fill a long-term need at tight end. But the rookie had a quiet training camp and preseason with the Eagles. He suffered a hamstring injury in the second preseason game vs. the New England Patriots and missed the preseason finale.

In the 2025 season at Vanderbilt, Stowers won the John Mackey Award, which goes to the best tight end in college football, after he had 62 catches for 769 yards and four touchdowns. He joins fellow tight end Grant Calcaterra on IR.

On Friday, the Eagles ruled out outside linebacker Jonathan Greenard for Week 1 against the Commanders. The Eagles acquired Greenard and signed him to an extension in a trade with the Minnesota Vikings in April.