3 parents facing charges after all-out brawl at a youth hockey tournament in Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey

Several parents are now facing charges in connection with a brawl at a kids' hockey tournament in South Jersey.

Police said the fight first broke out between players, and moments later, many parents cleared the stands and joined in.

"Never have we had the parents come out like this, and even in any hockey event, I've never seen parents coming running out and getting involved," Egg Harbor Township Police Sgt. Ben Kollman said.

Kollman said three of those parents were charged with simple assault and disorderly conduct.

The tournament took place on Saturday at Veterans Memorial Park. Police said the two teams on the rink at the time were Maple Shade Cadet A and Philadelphia Frenzy Cadet A.

"Some parents may have came out and tried to assist their kids or something like that, we were able to overlook that and look at ones that appeared like they were coming out for more of a physical altercation," Kollman said.

The American Ball Hockey Alliance said both teams were suspended from the tournament, and Maple Shade's assistant coach has been suspended from the league. In a statement, the Alliance also said, "We want to emphasize this type of behavior is NOT representative of normal street/dek hockey play, and violence is NEVER condoned in our sport."

Some people CBS Philadelphia spoke with said parents need to set a better example.

"I feel like it's let the kids be kids and let the referees or let everybody handle and separate the kids, not fight each other," Erika Ortiz said.

Police made it clear that none of the players or parents involved are from Egg Harbor Township. Luckily, no one was hurt, but they said this incident is casting a dark shadow on a positive sport in the community.

"Won't be tolerated, especially here in Egg Harbor Township, and that's why we are charging them," Kollman said.

The American Ball Hockey Alliance said board members will also meet to discuss any possible further punishment for both teams regarding the remainder of the season.