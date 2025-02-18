Person struck, killed in hit-and-run in Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey, police say

A person was struck and killed by a vehicle on Tuesday in a hit-and-run in Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey, police said.

The hit-and-run happened at about 8 p.m. on Black Horse Pike in front of the Economy Inn in the West Atlantic City section of Egg Harbor Township, according to police.

Police said the type of vehicle that struck the pedestrian isn't known at this time.

The hit-and-run is under investigation.

The westbound lanes of Black Horse Pike will be shut down for several hours, so police are asking people to avoid the area.

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run is asked to contact the Egg Harbor Township Police Department.