Watch CBS News
Local News

Person struck, killed in hit-and-run in Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey, police say

By Tom Ignudo

/ CBS Philadelphia

CBS News Live
CBS News Philadelphia Live

A person was struck and killed by a vehicle on Tuesday in a hit-and-run in Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey, police said. 

The hit-and-run happened at about 8 p.m. on Black Horse Pike in front of the Economy Inn in the West Atlantic City section of Egg Harbor Township, according to police. 

Police said the type of vehicle that struck the pedestrian isn't known at this time. 

The hit-and-run is under investigation. 

The westbound lanes of Black Horse Pike will be shut down for several hours, so police are asking people to avoid the area. 

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run is asked to contact the Egg Harbor Township Police Department.

Tom Ignudo

Tom Ignudo is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Before he joined CBS Philadelphia in 2021, Tom covered high school and college sports for the Philadelphia Inquirer. He covers breaking news, sports and more.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.