Philadelphia Phillies' Edmundo Sosa surprises cerebral palsy patient from Panama before game

A young patient from Panama got a special trip to see the Philadelphia Phillies, thanks to the kindness of strangers

Dylan Morales, 9, is still feeling the love at the Ronald McDonald House in Camden, New Jersey, the day after meeting his hero, Phillies infielder Edmundo Sosa, a fellow Panamanian.

Morales, who is being treated for cerebral palsy, was surprised by Sosa before Sunday's game against the Detroit Tigers, and he got lots of Phillies swag, including a signed jersey.

Morales' young life has been filled with challenges and heartbreak as he struggled with the neurological disorder, and then a year ago, his father was killed in a car crash

"It's very difficult," Morales' mother, Anna, said.

The Make-A-Wish Foundation in Panama arranged for Dylan Morales and his mom to come to Philadelphia for him to have leg surgery at Shriners Hospital.

"This country is wonderful for my family," Anna Morales said. "Everyone has been so wonderful to see, and it's nice.

Anna Morales said she says she's been filled with gratitude during the visit, thanks to the hospitality of the RMHC, along with the medical expertise at Shriners. And, of course, the unimaginable visit to the Phillies game.

"Its good, very good," she said. "Dylan and me [are] very happy."

The meeting came together with the help of the Consulate's Office from Panama and a Facebook group.

"The community really stepped up," Tamara Balbanan, of the Consulate's Office from Panama, said.

"I'm just really happy for them," she added. "I know they've been through a lot. She's a great person, and Dylan is amazing. They deserve this."

After the surgery, Dylan Morales was in a wheelchair, and with approval from his doctors, he was happy to give it up.

The Phillies now have a new forever fan.

Dylan Morales and his mom are expecting to go back to Panama at the end of the month. They say the Phillies and the city will always have a special place in their hearts.