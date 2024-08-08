South Jersey residents brace for what's to come with more rain, flooding: "I'm bracing for the worst again."

Residents in South Jersey brace for what's to come with more heavy rain expected in Edgewater Park

EDGEWATER PARK, N.J. (CBS) — Communities in South Jersey that were hit hard by Tuesday night's heavy rain are still drying out.

Neighbors on Forrestal Drive hope the pond doesn't overflow due to the expected rain from Debby, which has been downgraded to a tropical depression.

Flooding from earlier this week has already damaged homes in this community, and neighbors fear it could happen again.

Fans inside George Nicols' mother's home are on full power after it flooded during Tuesday's storm.

"It damaged all the floors," Nicols said. "Everything that's in the closets. The bathroom."

The home was one of at least 15 that needed to be evacuated on Forrestal Drive and Belmont Avenue.

Nicols said what makes matters worse is that his mother does not have flood insurance because the area isn't a flood zone.

"You really can't do anything with that really," he said. "It hits you where it hurts you."

"I'm devastated," said Elaine Smith.

Smith was at her home for the first time since Tuesday's storm to assess the damage and said she also doesn't have flood insurance and is worried about how she'll pay for repairs.

"At this point, I don't know what I or the other people are going to do," she said.

Neighbors are hoping the damage is as bad as it's going to get, knowing another round of severe weather is on the way.

Remnants of Debby are expected to bring heavy rainfall Friday. That's a big concern for people like Smith who are still trying to recover.

"I'm scared to death," she said. "I'm not going to be melodramatic over it, I'm scared to death."

"What I'm hoping for is not as much as expected, and what I'm bracing for because now I know what can happen," Betty Kaiser said, "I'm bracing for the worst again."