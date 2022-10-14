Watch CBS News
Local News

Last SWAT officer injured in North Philadelphia shootout released from hospital

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Last SWAT officer injured in North Philadelphia shootout released from hospital
Last SWAT officer injured in North Philadelphia shootout released from hospital 00:26

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia Police Officer Eddie Quintana, the last of the injured SWAT officers from this week's shootout in North Philadelphia, was released from the hospital Friday and is with his family.

Quintana walked out of Jefferson Hospital to a round of applause from his fellow officers with the Philadelphia Police Department.

He was one of three officers who were shot Wednesday while serving a warrant in North Philadelphia's West Poplar section.

Quintana, who was shot in the leg, will continue recovering at home.

"Feel pretty good as long as I can walk out on my own two feet," Quintana said. "You know, just happy about that. Happy to be home and see my family."

When Eyewitness News asked the 30-year veteran how quickly he wanted to get back to work, he said, "we'll see about that."

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on October 14, 2022 / 4:21 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.