Eddie Irizarry will be laid to rest; Philadelphia police prepare to fire officer who shot him

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Eddie Irizarry's family will lay him to rest Thursday, more than a week after he was shot and killed by a Philadelphia police officer while sitting in his car.

The 27-year-old, called "Junito" by his family, came to the U.S. seven years ago from Puerto Rico and was working as a mechanic, his family has said.

A viewing and celebration of life are happening Thursday morning at a North Philadelphia church. Following the funeral, Irizarry will be laid to rest at a cemetery in Tacony.

Mark Dial, the officer who police said shot Irizarry, will be suspended for 30 days with intent to dismiss for administrative reasons, Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said Wednesday.

Outlaw said Dial refused to obey orders from a superior officer and failed to cooperate with the department's investigation.

Police said on Aug. 14, Dial shot Irizarry as he sat in his car on Willard Street in Kensington. Surveillance video of the incident released by attorneys for Irizarry's family showed Dial opened fire seconds after exiting a Philadelphia police cruiser next to Irizarry.

Irizarry's family says they will continue to fight for justice on his behalf.

"I just want him to be remembered that he was a good kid," aunt Zoraida Garcia said at a news conference Tuesday where the surveillance video was released. "He never was in trouble and loved his family."

The surveillance video from the neighborhood contradicted initial police accounts that Irizarry was outside of his car and "lunged" at officers. Police changed their account of the shooting the next day after reviewing body camera footage and said Irizarry was inside his car, not outside it. The body camera footage has yet to be released.

Shaka Johnson, an attorney for Irizarry's family, praised Outlaw for making those corrections but says firing Dial is not enough.

"What they wanted to hear and what would've been appropriate and respectful to the decedent is, 'he was fired for perhaps these policy violations and for killing one of you, John Q. Citizen,'" Johnson said.

"It's not lost upon me that a family lost a loved one," Outlaw said Wednesday. "As parents, we don't want to bury our children...we all understand that there's a family that's grieving. And again, we're not being tight-lipped to be hard or cold, we're doing this because we want to ensure that whatever justice looks like is done in the cleanest way."

Services are set to begin at 9 a.m.