Officer charged with murder; Body camera footage shows fatal shooting of Eddie Irizarry Friday morning the Philadelphia District Attorney released the body camera footage from the two officers involved in the fatal shooting of Eddie Irizarry. What you see and hear after that is traumatic. The family wanted the video released in full so you can see it for yourself and make your own opinion. Dan Snyder reports.