Rocky statue curse lives on after Ecuador fans placed jersey on Philadelphia landmark before World Cup

In Philadelphia, statue curses live on through the city's sports lore.

The Curse of Billy Penn lived on for decades, and now the modern-day Rocky statue curse appears to have claimed its latest victim.

Before the first 2026 Men's World Cup match Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field, aka Philadelphia Stadium, Ecuador fans swarmed the city, including at the Art Museum steps and the Rocky statue.

But that might have jinxed Ecuador.

Fans put the country's World Cup jersey on the Rocky statue, and then the team lost on a 90th-minute goal to the Ivory Coast in the city's first of six World Cup matches Sunday night. Both teams hit the crossbar three times before Amad Diallo's goal for the Ivory Coast at the end of the match.

Over the years, the Rocky statue curse has struck several times as opposing fan bases traveled to Philadelphia to watch their teams play the Eagles in the playoffs.

The most recent time it happened was before Philadelphia's last Super Bowl victory.

Before the NFC championship game in 2025, Washington Commanders fans placed their team's gear on the Rocky statue. That led to them getting crushed by the Eagles 55-23 in a game that was never close. The Birds then won Super Bowl LIX over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Commanders fans also claimed to "take over" Hard Rock Cafe on Market Street before the NFC title game. Coincidentally, Ecuador fans went to the Hard Rock before the World Cup match, according to one social media post.

San Francisco 49ers fans and Minnesota Vikings fans also messed with the Rocky statue before conference championship games against the Birds, and both games ended in wins for Philadelphia.

With five World Cup matches left in Philadelphia, it might be wise for soccer fans not to tamper with the Rocky statue.