Amad Diallo scores in 90th minute to lift Ivory Coast past Ecuador in World Cup match at Philadelphia Stadium

Amad Diallo scored in the 90th minute to lift Ivory Coast to a 1-0 victory over Ecuador in its first World Cup appearance in a dozen years.

The teams combined to hit the crossbar three times before the Manchester United winger — who entered as a substitute in the 56th minute — broke through with a left-footed shot from just inside the penalty area that beat diving goalkeeper Hernán Galíndez. Wilfried Singo set up the goal with a strong run down the right side.

Making its fourth appearance in the World Cup and first since 2014, Ivory Coast took a step toward reaching the knockout stage for the first time. Ecuador saw its 19-game unbeaten streak end with its first loss since a 1-0 decision against Brazil on Sept. 6, 2024.

Elye Wahi hit the crossbar in the 52nd minute for Ivory Coast after Ecuador's John Yeboah and Nilson Angulo did the same in the opening half.

Ivory Coast's Ibrahim Sangare (18) carries teammate Amad Diallo (15) as they celebrate following their win in their World Cup Group E soccer match against Ecuador in Philadelphia, Sunday, June 14, 2026. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek) Petr David Josek

Ecuador, making its fifth World Cup appearance and looking to reach the knockout round for the second time, was playing a virtual home game at Lincoln Financial Field, with most of the capacity crowd of 68,274 wearing the yellow jerseys of La Tri.

Ecuador looked strong before Diallo's goal. Its best chance after halftime came in the 68th minute on Gonzalo Plata's hard shot from about 25 yards out that was parried away by goalkeeper Yahia Fofana.

Ivory Coast was bolstered by the forward play of Yan Diomande. The Leipzig attacker created several scoring chances, particularly down the right side. That included Wahi's near goal on a flick following Diomande's hard cross.

Ivory Coast, which did not concede a goal while going 8-0-2 in 10 qualifying matches, will next face four-time World Cup champion Germany, which defeated Curacao 7-1 earlier Sunday in Group E. Ecuador will meet Curacao. Both matches will be played June 20.

Ivory Coast captain Franck Kessié set the tone for the physical play of Les Éléphant with a hard foul in the fourth minute. Kessié went on to pick up one of three yellow cards for his side, all for reckless challenges, in the opening 45 minutes. Jackson Porozo of Ecuador was cautioned in the 73rd minute.