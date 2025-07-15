Philadelphia woman charged in connection with 4-month old's death in Camden, prosecutor says

A Philadelphia woman was charged in connection with the death of a 4-month-old boy in Camden, New Jersey, who was found in a trash bag within a bassinet, Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay and Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez announced on Tuesday.

Ebony Gee, 43, was charged with desecration of human remains and witness tampering, the prosecutor said.

Camden County police officers and EMS personnel responded to a home on the 1200 block of Lakeshore Drive for a baby who was unconscious on May 19. The prosecutor said first responders found a baby boy in a trash bag within a bassinet.

Detectives found during the investigation that Gee was caring for a friend's baby. She spent her time with the baby in a second-story bedroom at the home in Camden starting in mid-April, according to a news release about the investigation.

A witness told detectives that Gee wouldn't let them see the baby and never saw the baby in the home. Eventually, the witness was able to get into the bedroom and found the baby and notified authorities on May 19.

The prosecutor said detectives determined that Gee sent threatening text messages to the witness on the day the baby was found.

The Gloucester-Camden-Salem County Medical Examiner's Office had a post-mortem examination of the baby, but the cause of death can't be determined at this time because of the condition of the body, the news release said.

The New Jersey State Police Laboratory confirmed the identity of the baby, who was from Philadelphia, on July 10.

The biological parents talked to detectives and confirmed that Gee was caring for the baby for them.

Gee was taken into custody on Monday in West Philly and brought to Riverside Correctional Facility pending extradition to New Jersey.

Detectives urge anyone with information about the infant's death to contact them immediately. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Matthew Kreidler of the Camden County Prosecutor's Office Homicide Unit at (856) 930-5355 and Detective Brandon Bolger of the Camden County Police Department at (609) 519-3981. Tips can also be sent to CAMDEN.TIPS.