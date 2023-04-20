Fire tears through apartment building in Eastwick, Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It was a devastating scene as intense flames tore through an apartment building in Southwest Philadelphia, leaving several families without a home Thursday morning.

It was a tough fight for crews trying to get control of the 1-alarm blaze, which broke out after 2 a.m. on the 7600 block of Este Avenue.

The Philadelphia Fire Department said the blaze was under control before 4 a.m.

The landlord told CBS News Philadelphia the entire building was part of a program to help homeless people get back on their feet. But after the damage from the fire, the building will likely have to be demolished.

Fire officials confirmed everyone who stays in the building has been accounted for.

Residents say there are about seven apartments in the building.

CBS News Philadelphia

Around 3 a.m., we saw the building engulfed in flames, and extra fire crews were called to the blaze.

"That was my first time seeing a fire up close," a relative of a victim said.

He said he ran the heat in his car for people who had gotten out of the building quickly and into the chilly morning air.

Residents are now wondering what their next move will be.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

‼️BREAKING OVERNIGHT… @PhillyFireDept battling a burning apartment building in Southwest Philadelphia near 77th and Buist. Officials tell @CBSPhiladelphia “all occupants are accounted for” .. pic.twitter.com/ouuX2Fqb8w — Wakisha Bailey_CBSPhiladelphia (@NewsWakisha) April 20, 2023