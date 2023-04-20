L&I investigating fire at transitional housing building in Southwest Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- In Southwest Philadelphia, License and Inspections is inspecting an apartment building that caught fire overnight to see if residents can return home.

The apartments are "transitional housing" for people who experienced homelessness.

"This is devastating. I mean, to build a dream and just see it vanish so fast is really hurtful," Jabed Chaudhry, the owner of the building, said.

Chaudhry looked on as inspectors determined if his dream was still within reach. Three years ago, he started a transitional housing organization in Southwest Philly on Este Street.

In addition to housing, they also offered services like job placement and access to healthcare. The home caught fire early Thursday morning, displacing 10 of his residents.

"Real good people," Chaudhry said. "Really good people and unfortunately they're all homeless now."

It took fire crews two hours to get the fire under control. No one was hurt.

The cause of the fire has not been determined. The fire marshal will provide an update once more information is available.

Maria Acevedo returned to the home Thursday afternoon. She was not home at the time, but her two children were there with her brother.

"As long as we're alive and we're OK, that's all that matters to me is my kids being safe," Acevedo said.

The Red Cross says they are assisting people who are displaced.

As for Chaudhry, he's left restarting the organization from the ground up.

"The work will always continue. Unfortunately, this is a step backwards but hopefully, it will get better," Chaudhry said.