Watch CBS News
Local News

L&I investigating fire at transitional housing building in Southwest Philadelphia

By Howard Monroe

/ CBS Philadelphia

Residents starting from scratch after apartment building fire in Southwest Philadelphia
Residents starting from scratch after apartment building fire in Southwest Philadelphia 01:34

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- In Southwest Philadelphia, License and Inspections is inspecting an apartment building that caught fire overnight to see if residents can return home.

The apartments are "transitional housing" for people who experienced homelessness.

"This is devastating. I mean, to build a dream and just see it vanish so fast is really hurtful," Jabed Chaudhry, the owner of the building, said.

Chaudhry looked on as inspectors determined if his dream was still within reach. Three years ago, he started a transitional housing organization in Southwest Philly on Este Street.

In addition to housing, they also offered services like job placement and access to healthcare. The home caught fire early Thursday morning, displacing 10 of his residents.

"Real good people," Chaudhry said. "Really good people and unfortunately they're all homeless now."

It took fire crews two hours to get the fire under control. No one was hurt.

The cause of the fire has not been determined. The fire marshal will provide an update once more information is available.

Maria Acevedo returned to the home Thursday afternoon. She was not home at the time, but her two children were there with her brother.

"As long as we're alive and we're OK, that's all that matters to me is my kids being safe," Acevedo said.

The Red Cross says they are assisting people who are displaced.

As for Chaudhry, he's left restarting the organization from the ground up.

"The work will always continue. Unfortunately, this is a step backwards but hopefully, it will get better," Chaudhry said.  

Howard Monroe
Howard-Monroe-web-headshot-1024x576-1.jpg

Howard Monroe was born and raised in Westfield, N.J. Westfield is a stone's throw from NYC, but he's happy to now call Philly home.

First published on April 20, 2023 / 6:51 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.