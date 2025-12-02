Eastern University to buy part of Valley Forge Military Academy campus following abrupt closure

Eastern University has agreed to buy part of Valley Forge Military Academy and College's campus in Wayne, Pennsylvania.

The 33.3-acre part of the property that Eastern is buying includes the football stadium, track and athletic fieldhouse that the university has been leasing since 2021. The property, which is less than a mile away from Eastern's campus in St. Davids, also includes apartment buildings, pickleball courts, and additional buildings and fields, the university said.

Eastern University has grown over the last six years, with nearly 10,000 students enrolled this fall on campus and online, according to the announcement. The school is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year.

"This agreement will allow both of our institutions and campuses to flourish in the coming years as we each invest in our mission to provide excellent, transformative education to the next generation," Eastern University President Ronald A. Matthews said in a statement.

Valley Forge Military Academy, which serves students in grades 7 through 12, announced on Nov. 14 it would close the following week for all students except seniors, leaving families scrambling.

The school has cited declining enrollment and rising costs as the reason for its closure.

In a letter obtained by CBS News Philadelphia, the school explained to families that senior students will be allowed to remain on campus until their May 2026 graduation.

"While our intent was to remain open to all cadets throughout the year, ongoing staff turnover and higher-than-expected cadet attrition have created challenges that make it increasingly difficult to provide the full educational and leadership experience that every cadet deserves," the letter said.

Valley Forge Military College, which is staying open, will continue to operate on its main campus.

The sale depends on regulatory requirements and approvals that officials expect to complete over the next five months.