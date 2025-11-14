Valley Forge Military Academy closing next week for lowerclassmen, 6 months earlier than expected

Some parents and students are now scrambling after Valley Forge Military Academy officials announced Friday that part of the school is shutting down earlier than expected. VFMA planned on closing at the end of the school year, but that has since changed.

Classes will end for all students, except for the senior class, at VFMA next week.

"My teachers are really good," seventh grader Bobby Hally said. "I'm going to miss them a lot."

Bobby and his family received word earlier Friday that the storied school with a rich history on Philadelphia's Main Line will close by the end of next week. That's six months sooner than expected.

"I'm really going to miss Valley Forge because of my friends," Bobby said, "and that's where I've been doing good in school and good in the military environment. I'm really going to miss it."

In this letter obtained by CBS News Philadelphia, the school explained to families that senior students will be allowed to remain on campus until their May 2026 graduation, "While our intent was to remain open to all cadets throughout the year, ongoing staff turnover and higher-than-expected cadet attrition have created challenges that make it increasingly difficult to provide the full educational and leadership experience that every cadet deserves."

Valley Forge Military Academy in mid-September announced plans to close its high school, which includes grades seven through 12, by the end of the school year.

The school cited a sharp decline in enrollment, with fewer than 100 cadets, as well as rising costs.

"We were told they were definitely staying until the end of the year," Veronica Hally, Bobby's mother, said.

Veronica Hally said after the announcement in September, she was hopeful her son could spend the rest of the school year here.

"This really was definitely a shock," she said. "All the parents are getting a plan of action for next year. This was definitely like ugh, and you don't know how it will play out when they're thriving and doing so great."

The military academy's college, which shares the same campus, is not closing.

