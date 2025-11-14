Valley Forge Military Academy closing next week for lowerclassmen, 6 months earlier than expected
Some parents and students are now scrambling after Valley Forge Military Academy officials announced Friday that part of the school is shutting down earlier than expected. VFMA planned on closing at the end of the school year, but that has since changed.
Classes will end for all students, except for the senior class, at VFMA next week.
"My teachers are really good," seventh grader Bobby Hally said. "I'm going to miss them a lot."
Bobby and his family received word earlier Friday that the storied school with a rich history on Philadelphia's Main Line will close by the end of next week. That's six months sooner than expected.
"I'm really going to miss Valley Forge because of my friends," Bobby said, "and that's where I've been doing good in school and good in the military environment. I'm really going to miss it."
In this letter obtained by CBS News Philadelphia, the school explained to families that senior students will be allowed to remain on campus until their May 2026 graduation, "While our intent was to remain open to all cadets throughout the year, ongoing staff turnover and higher-than-expected cadet attrition have created challenges that make it increasingly difficult to provide the full educational and leadership experience that every cadet deserves."
Valley Forge Military Academy in mid-September announced plans to close its high school, which includes grades seven through 12, by the end of the school year.
The school cited a sharp decline in enrollment, with fewer than 100 cadets, as well as rising costs.
The military academy's college, which shares the same campus, is not closing.
"We were told they were definitely staying until the end of the year," Veronica Hally, Bobby's mother, said.
Veronica Hally said after the announcement in September, she was hopeful her son could spend the rest of the school year here.
"This really was definitely a shock," she said. "All the parents are getting a plan of action for next year. This was definitely like ugh, and you don't know how it will play out when they're thriving and doing so great."
The military academy's college, which shares the same campus, is not closing.
Here's the full letter VFMA sent to parents Friday:
Dear Valley Forge Parents and Guardians,
I want to share an important update regarding the upcoming Spring 2026 semester.
After careful review of staffing levels, enrollment trends, and our ability to maintain the highest standards of safety, structure, and academic quality, Valley Forge Military Academy has made the difficult decision to limit on-campus operations to our senior class for the spring semester.
While our intent was to remain open to all cadets throughout the year, ongoing staff turnover and higher-than-expected cadet attrition have created challenges that make it increasingly difficult to provide the full educational and leadership experience that every cadet deserves. This decision was not made lightly. It reflects our commitment to ensuring that the cadets in our care are supported in a safe, structured, and mission-focused environment.
By focusing our resources on the senior class, we can preserve academic continuity for those preparing to graduate while maintaining the high standards that define the Valley Forge experience.
For families of underclass cadets, our team will work closely with you to identify academic options and next steps for the spring semester. We are committed to providing guidance and support throughout this transition. The last day on campus for underclass cadets will be Friday, November 21, and we ask that all personal belongings be packed and moved out by that day. Our staff will assist families in coordinating logistics and ensuring the process is handled with care and respect for each cadet.
We understand how deeply this news may affect you and your cadet, and we share that sentiment. Valley Forge has always stood for discipline, leadership, and resilience — and those same values will guide us through this next phase. We are providing this notice in accordance with 22 Pa. Code Section 51.7.
Thank you for your continued trust and understanding as we work to do what is best for our cadets and our community.
Sincerely,
Gray Beck
Chairman
Valley Forge Military Academy