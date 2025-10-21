Man shot by police after breaking into abandoned home in Mercer County, New Jersey, officials say

A man was injured after being shot by police in East Windsor Township, New Jersey, Tuesday afternoon, the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office said.

East Windsor Township Police responded to the 300 block of Etra Road around 12:20 p.m. on reports of a person breaking into an abandoned home after a call from a concerned citizen.

The Mercer County Prosecutor's Office said that the officers got in contact with the man, and shots were fired.

The man was taken to Capital Health Regional Medical Center in Trenton with critical injuries. The prosecutor's office said the officers were not injured.

The incident is under investigation by the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office.