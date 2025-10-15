Watch CBS News
Local News

2 arrested in deadly crash involving stolen SUV in Philadelphia's East Oak Lane neighborhood

By
Stephanie Ballesteros
Digital Managing Editor, CBS Philadelphia
Stephanie Ballesteros is a digital managing editor at CBS Philadelphia. Before Stephanie joined the CBS Philadelphia team in February 2017, she wrote for WSVN in Miami, WAVY in Norfolk and FOX 29 in Philadelphia. Stephanie covers breaking news, crime and lifestyle content. She also produces content for the CBS Philadelphia social media pages and streaming platform.
Read Full Bio
Stephanie Ballesteros,
Ross DiMattei

/ CBS Philadelphia

One person was killed and two others were arrested after a stolen SUV crashed in Philadelphia's East Oak Lane neighborhood, police said.

The crash happened at the intersection of Cheltenham Avenue and North 2nd Street, just after 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. 

Philadelphia police said a stolen Dodge Durango crashed into three vehicles, including a Hyundai Sonata, killing the person inside the Hyundai.  

2 arrested in deadly crash involving stolen SUV in Philadelphia's East Oak Lane neighborhood
CBS News Philadelphia

Police are working to identify the victim. No other injuries were reported. 

The driver and passenger of the stolen Dodge Durango were arrested at the scene.  

Police said the SUV was reported stolen and was being tracked by the owner. As of now, there is no indication that the driver of the Durango fled from or was being pursued by police.   

It took about five hours for police to investigate the crash and clear the debris along the busy intersection. 

In:

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue