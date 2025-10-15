2 arrested in deadly crash involving stolen SUV in Philadelphia's East Oak Lane neighborhood

One person was killed and two others were arrested after a stolen SUV crashed in Philadelphia's East Oak Lane neighborhood, police said.

The crash happened at the intersection of Cheltenham Avenue and North 2nd Street, just after 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Philadelphia police said a stolen Dodge Durango crashed into three vehicles, including a Hyundai Sonata, killing the person inside the Hyundai.

CBS News Philadelphia

Police are working to identify the victim. No other injuries were reported.

The driver and passenger of the stolen Dodge Durango were arrested at the scene.

Police said the SUV was reported stolen and was being tracked by the owner. As of now, there is no indication that the driver of the Durango fled from or was being pursued by police.

It took about five hours for police to investigate the crash and clear the debris along the busy intersection.