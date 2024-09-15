Man armed with machete, hatchet fatally shot by police in East Greenville, Pennsylvania, DA says

EAST GREENVILLE, Pa. (CBS) -- Police in East Greenville fatally shot a man armed with a machete and a hatchet on Saturday night, the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office said.

The DA's office said on Sunday that the shooting happened just after 8 p.m. on the 100 block of Cherry Street. Police responded to a domestic-related call after an 18-year-old reported a "physical assault," the DA's office said.

Officers arrived at the home and found a man barricaded inside the basement threatening law enforcement, according to the DA's office. Police attempted to negotiate with the man, but they were unsuccessful.

At 11:30 p.m., the DA's office said officers breached the basement door and found the man armed with a machete and hatchet. The man then allegedly charged at officers.

An officer attempted to taser the man, but the DA's office said that didn't stop him. An Upper Perk Police Department officer then fired his weapon, fatally striking the man. The man was pronounced dead at 12:05 a.m. at the scene, the DA's office said.

The identities of the officer and man killed aren't being released at this time, the DA's office said.

The shooting is under investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Montgomery County detectives at 610-278-3368.