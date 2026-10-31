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Police officer struck by vehicle in North Philadelphia, officials say

By Laura Fay

/ CBS Philadelphia

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A Philadelphia police officer was taken to the hospital Saturday after being hit by a vehicle, officials said. 

The officer was hit around 5 p.m. near the 300 block of East Erie Avenue in North Philadelphia, police said. 

The officer was taken to Temple University Hospital and is expected to be treated and released. 

A different officer was struck by a driver in a stolen car Friday evening in East Germantown as officers tried to pull over the vehicle, according to authorities.   

The investigation is ongoing. 

Tom Ignudo contributed to this report.

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