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Philadelphia officer hit by driver in stolen car in East Germantown, police say

By
Tom Ignudo
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Tom Ignudo is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Before he joined CBS Philadelphia in 2021, Tom covered high school and college sports for the Philadelphia Inquirer. He covers breaking news, sports and more.
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A Philadelphia police officer was struck by a driver in a stolen car Friday in East Germantown as officers tried to pull over the vehicle, according to authorities. 

It happened at Germantown and Chelten avenues around 4:50 p.m., police said. 

Police said two officers were trying to pull the car over when one of them was struck. The officer's injuries don't appear to be life-threatening, according to police. 

The driver of the alleged stolen vehicle was taken into custody, police said. 

This is a developing story and will be updated.

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