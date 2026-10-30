Philadelphia officer hit by driver in stolen car in East Germantown, police say

A Philadelphia police officer was struck by a driver in a stolen car Friday in East Germantown as officers tried to pull over the vehicle, according to authorities.

It happened at Germantown and Chelten avenues around 4:50 p.m., police said.

Police said two officers were trying to pull the car over when one of them was struck. The officer's injuries don't appear to be life-threatening, according to police.

The driver of the alleged stolen vehicle was taken into custody, police said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.