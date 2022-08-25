Watch CBS News
Deadly crash in Eagleville creates additional rush hour traffic in Lower Providence Township

Crash in Eagleville leaves one person dead
EAGLEVILLE, Pa.  (CBS) -- Traffic may be tough for a little while longer in Lower Providence Township due to a deadly crash Thursday. It happened on South Park Avenue in Eagleville just after 3 p.m.

An SUV and dump truck crashed.

One person died in the collision. 

No further information is available at this time. 

First published on August 25, 2022 / 5:55 PM

