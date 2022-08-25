Deadly crash in Eagleville creates additional rush hour traffic in Lower Providence Township
EAGLEVILLE, Pa. (CBS) -- Traffic may be tough for a little while longer in Lower Providence Township due to a deadly crash Thursday. It happened on South Park Avenue in Eagleville just after 3 p.m.
An SUV and dump truck crashed.
One person died in the collision.
No further information is available at this time.
