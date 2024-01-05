Philadelphia Eagles vs. New York Giants, Week 18: How to watch and more

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Eagles will conclude the regular season on Sunday by taking a trip north on I-95 to face the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium.

The Birds are hoping to end the regular season on a good note after losing four of their past five games.

The latest loss happened on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field against the Arizona Cardinals and former defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon. Philadelphia led by double-digits at halftime but crumbled in the fourth quarter in the 35-31 defeat.

Here's what you need to know before Week 18.

How to watch Philadelphia Eagles vs. New York Giants

The Eagles' Week 18 matchup against the Giants will air on CBS Philadelphia and stream on Paramount+.

The game starts at 4:25 p.m. Eastern Time.

Betting odds

The Eagles are currently 5.5-point betting favorites against their NFC East rivals on FanDuel Sportsbook. The over/under for the game is currently at 41.5.

Since Nick Sirianni took over as the Eagles head coach in 2021, the Birds are 7-9-1 against the spread as an away favorite, per TeamRankings.com.

Playoff scenarios

The Eagles already clinched a spot in the NFL playoffs, but they no longer control their own destiny after last week's loss to the Cardinals.

Philadelphia can no longer get the No. 1 seed because it's locked up by the San Francisco 49ers. But what about the No. 2 seed?

In order to get the No. 2 seed and potentially win the NFC East, the Eagles need to beat the Giants and the Dallas Cowboys need to lose to the Washington Commanders.

With the Cowboys being nearly two touchdown favorites vs. Washington, the NFC East title and No. 2 seed are unlikely, so the Birds are most likely to earn the No. 5 seed and play the winner of the NFC South in a road playoff game.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons all have a chance to make the playoffs in Week 18.

What happened in the last Eagles-Giants game?

In the last Eagles-Giants game, the Birds survived a comeback by New York and escaped with a 33-25 victory to end a three game losing streak.