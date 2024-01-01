Philadelphia Eagles' DeVonta Smith believed to have mild ankle sprain: report

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith is believed to have a mild ankle sprain after leaving Sunday's loss against the Arizona Cardinals using crutches and wearing a walking book, NFL Network reported on Monday. It's not considered a major injury.

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said Smith was still using crutches and wearing the walking boot on Monday. Smith's status for Sunday's regular-season finale against the New York Giants is up in the air and it's unclear if he'll return for the playoffs.

"We'll see where he is," Sirianni said. "He's tough as anybody we have on this team. This guy, he's a warrior. He's tough as heck. He'll do everything he possibly can to get himself back on that field as fast as he possibly can."

Smith got injured on Philadelphia's second-to-last drive of the game. He got rolled up on by a Cardinals defender on a third-and-19 screen pass to running back Kenneth Gainwell and didn't play in the Eagles' final drive of the contest.

Smith, one of the team's most talented playmakers, had three catches for 30 yards in the loss. Smith has 81 catches for 1,066 yards and seven touchdowns on the season.

Smith hasn't missed a game since the Eagles drafted him in the first round of the NFL draft in 2020. But, if does miss time, the Eagles will need to replace Smith's ability to make plays alongside fellow wideout A.J. Brown.

"And what he means to this football team is not only the play-making ability that he has to change the game with the ball in his hands, but also just his toughness is contagious," Sirianni said. "I think his toughness is super contagious. To know that he goes out there and puts his body on the line and throws his body around the way he does, I think that toughness everyone sees it, everybody feeds off it."

"So, obviously not having him on that field... Any time a player with the caliber of DeVonta, the play-making ability, not having him on the field is a big deal, but also his toughness will be a big deal as well."