Philadelphia Eagles fan who went viral during loss to Cardinals still bleeding green

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- As Philadelphia fans watched the Eagles collapse Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals, one woman summed up what pretty much everyone was thinking: What they h**l were they doing?

That woman was Jasmine Jones, whose palatable exasperation was caught on camera with just minutes to go in the fourth quarter as the Eagles failed to capitalize on their final drive.

"Timing is everything. I was in true Philly fan fashion and I'm glad they caught the PG-rated version," Jones, who lives in Luzerne County, said of her five seconds of TV fame.

Fox NFL shared the clip of Jones screaming in the stands at Lincoln Financial Field on social media, which was viewed nearly 1 million times on Instagram and shared by Philadelphia fans and haters alike on X (formerly Twitter) as the game came to an embarrassing end.

"I was just there watching the game and my phone has been blowing up and I'm getting shared and people are reaching out," Jones, said. "It's just crazy. Cause I'm just an Eagles fan."

An Eagles fan who, despite the loss, isn't giving up on the Birds.

"I am still backing my team. I've been an Eagles fan my whole life and in the highs and the lows of it I still bleed green," she told CBS Philadelphia's Jim Donovan and Janelle Burrell.

The loss to the now 4-12 Cardinals knocked Philadelphia out of contention to win the NFC. To secure the second seed heading into the playoffs, the Eagles need to beat the New York Giants on the road this Sunday, and the Dallas Cowboys need to lose to the Washington Commanders.

If both Philadelphia and Dallas win, the Eagles are looking at the No. 5 seed and a road playoff game.

Kickoff against the Giants is set for 4:25 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 7.