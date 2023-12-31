NFL playoff picture: Philadelphia Eagles need help to win NFC East after loss to Arizona Cardinals

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Eagles no longer control their destiny to win their second straight NFC East title after losing to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field.

Cardinals running back James Connor's second touchdown of the game sealed a 35-31 victory over the Eagles, who now sit at 11-5 on the season.

Former Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon, now the head coach of the Cardinals, potentially spoiled the Eagles' chances of hosting a home playoff game.

So which seed will the Eagles have in the playoffs? It depends. Here's what you need to know before the final week of the regular season:

Can the Eagles still get the No. 1 seed?

With Sunday's loss, the Eagles no longer have a chance to earn the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

The San Francisco 49ers locked up the No. 1 seed following Philadelphia's brutal loss to the Cardinals. They'll now get a first-round bye and will be able to rest their starters in Week 18.

What about the No. 2 seed?

The Eagles can still earn the No. 2 seed, but they'll need some help.

The Eagles need to beat the New York Giants and the Dallas Cowboys need to lose to the Washington Commanders for the Eagles to get the No. 2 seed.

Before losing to the Cardinals, the Eagles controlled their path to a second straight division title. They just needed to win out. But, they couldn't get past the Cardinals -- one of the worst teams in the NFL.

So which seed will the Eagles most likely get?

It's unlikely the Cowboys lose to the Commanders in Week 18, so the Eagles will probably earn the No. 5 seed and play a road playoff game. That playoff game would most likely be played in New Orleans or Tampa.

The winner of the NFC South will be the four-seed and play the No. 5 seed in the wild card weekend of the playoffs.

The New Orleans Saints beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday to keep their hopes alive for a playoff spot in Week 18.