How to watch Philadelphia Eagles vs. New York Giants today for NFL Week 9

Joe Milton will make his first career start today as the Philadelphia Eagles try to end their six-game losing streak vs. the New York Giants.

Here's how to watch and stream the game, and everything else you need to know about the Eagles heading into Week 9.

How can you watch the Eagles-Giants game on cable?

The game will air on Fox, with Joe Davis as the play-by-play announcer, Greg Olsen as the color commentator and Pam Oliver as the sideline reporter.

Where can you stream the Eagles-Giants game?

The Eagles-Giants game can be streamed with a Fox One subscription and other live streaming services like YouTube TV and Hulu + Live TV.

When does the Eagles-Giants game start?

The NFC East rivals will kick off at 1 p.m. from Lincoln Financial Field.

Who is predicted to win the Eagles-Giants game?

The Eagles are 3-point home underdogs against the Giants.

Storylines to watch in Eagles-Giants

With Tanner McKee struggling, the Eagles are turning to Joe Milton in Week 9 against the Giants. Milton, a sixth-round pick in the 2024 draft, was signed from the Dallas Cowboys practice squad after Jalen Hurts' blood clot diagnosis DeVonta Smith and Dontayvion Wicks With the team on a bye in Week 10 and the trade deadline looming, this could be the last game in Eagles green for several notable players, including Dallas Goedert and Moro Ojomo, among others. At 2-6, the Eagles sit in last place in the NFC East and will likely be sellers at the Nov. 10 trade deadline. Can Vic Fangio's defense bounce back against the Giants? While the offense has been underwhelming, Philadelphia's defense hasn't played to the standard fans became accustomed to under the longtime defensive coordinator. The Giants, now led by former first-round pick J.J. McCarthy, sit in first place of the NFC East at 4-2-1.

What is the Eagles' schedule the rest of the NFL season?