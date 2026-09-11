Philadelphia prepares for big football weekend with Eagles opener, Temple-Penn State game

South Philadelphia is gearing up for a busy football weekend with Temple University and Penn State playing Saturday before the Eagles open their season Sunday against the Washington Commanders.

Barricades went up Friday along Pattison Avenue as the city prepared for thousands of football fans.

A Temple tent is already set up outside Lincoln Financial Field, with tailgating areas taking shape ahead of Saturday's in-state matchup.

"Obviously, it's a great opportunity for Temple University," Temple University director of athletics Arthur Johnson said. "We'll have a lot of graduates, a lot of fans back. But it's also a great opportunity to play an in-state opponent."

Ahead of the Eagles' season opener, fans are already stocking up on merchandise at the Eagles Pro Shop.

"I'm from Delaware, but I live in Dallas, and so every time I come home, I just have to come here and buy a bunch of stuff," Eagles fan Vata Melvin said. "And I always have to send a box home."

Mural artist Justin Klement is putting the finishing touches on an Eagles mural outside the Pro Shop.

The mural features several Eagles players, including DeVonta Smith wearing angel wings.

Klement has painted for the Eagles before, but said this mural presented a new opportunity.

"This is the first one of the wings they allowed me to do, like the players themselves, to get some players and the subject up," Klement said. "So it's a really strong piece."

The mural has already caught the attention of Eagles superfan Tricia Lauricella, who flew from Orlando for Sunday's season opener.

"I'm super excited," Lauricella said. "It's like Christmas all over again. It's my favorite day of the year. We just flew in today for it."

Businesses are also getting ready for the crowds.

The Taproom Featuring Santucci's in Haddon Township is promoting an Eagles pep rally Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m., featuring vendors and music.

"Bring the kids, come on down," Taproom server Alicia Perez said. "It will be a fun event for everyone."