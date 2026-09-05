Keveun Mason had 158 yards, 2 TDs and Temple adds two pick-6 scores in win over Rhode Island

Keveun Mason rushed for 158 yards and a pair of touchdowns, and the Owls added two pick-6 scores as Temple beat Rhode Island, 38-14, on Saturday in the team's season opener.

Mason scored on a 1-yard run late in the first half for a 24-14 lead, then added a 3-yard score with a minute left in the third quarter to give the Owls a 31-14 advantage.

Tyree Alualu returned an interception 63 yards for a score midway through the fourth quarter to put the game away. Jamarcus Pierre had a 35-yard pick-6 in the first half.

Jaxon Freeman found Jayce Smolik in the left corner of the end zone less than three minutes into the game, but the Rams (1-1) tied it on Tyler Budge's 35-yarder to Marquis Buchanan. Temple went into halftime ahead 17-7.

Budge threw for 195 yards and had passing and rushing touchdowns but was intercepted twice for the Rams (1-1), ranked sixth in the Stats Perform FCS poll. Buchanan had 137 yards on 10 catches.

Temple is 12-0 against Rhode Island but this was the first meeting since 1975.

Up next

Rhode Island: Home against Elon in a Coastal Athletic Association game next Saturday.

Temple: Host to No. 18 Penn State next Saturday.