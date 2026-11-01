How to watch Philadelphia Eagles vs. Washington Commanders today for NFL Week 8

The Philadelphia Eagles will try to end their worst losing streak in 10 years tonight vs. the Washington Commanders in Week 8.

Here's how to watch and stream the game, and everything else you need to know about the Eagles heading into Week 8.

How can you watch the Eagles-Commanders game on cable?

The Eagles-Commanders game will broadcast nationally on NBC with Mike Tirico as the play-by-play announcer and Cris Collinsworth as the color commentator. Melissa Stark and Kaylee Hartung will be the sideline reporters for the game.

Where can you stream the Eagles-Commanders game?

The game can be streamed through Peacock, along with other streaming services like YouTube TV and Hulu + Live TV.

When does the Eagles-Commanders game start?

The Eagles and Commanders will kick off from Northwest Stadium at 8:20 p.m.

Who is predicted to win the Eagles-Commanders game?

The Eagles are 6-point underdogs against the Commanders in Week 8.

Storylines to watch in Eagles-Commanders

How healthy will Saquon Barkley Week 8 could be another big game for Eagles rookie wide receiver Makai Lemon with DeVonta Smith and Dontayvion Wicks Can the Eagles' rushing defense bounce back after a rough game vs. the Cowboys? Last week, it wasn't pretty. The Eagles were gashed on the ground by Dallas as Javonte Williams rushed for a career-high 155 yards. The Birds will need to account for Jayden Daniels in the running game in Week 8, but all eyes will be on their heavily invested defensive front

What is the Eagles' schedule the rest of the NFL season?