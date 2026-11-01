How to watch Philadelphia Eagles vs. Washington Commanders today for NFL Week 8
The Philadelphia Eagles will try to end their worst losing streak in 10 years tonight vs. the Washington Commanders in Week 8.
Here's how to watch and stream the game, and everything else you need to know about the Eagles heading into Week 8.
How can you watch the Eagles-Commanders game on cable?
The Eagles-Commanders game will broadcast nationally on NBC with Mike Tirico as the play-by-play announcer and Cris Collinsworth as the color commentator. Melissa Stark and Kaylee Hartung will be the sideline reporters for the game.
Where can you stream the Eagles-Commanders game?
The game can be streamed through Peacock, along with other streaming services like YouTube TV and Hulu + Live TV.
When does the Eagles-Commanders game start?
The Eagles and Commanders will kick off from Northwest Stadium at 8:20 p.m.
Who is predicted to win the Eagles-Commanders game?
The Eagles are 6-point underdogs against the Commanders in Week 8.
Storylines to watch in Eagles-Commanders
- How healthy will Saquon Barkley be against the Commanders? Barkley returned last week against the Cowboys after missing two games, but he only played 10 snaps. Barkley was effective when he got the ball, despite not being 100%. He had seven carries for 62 yards and a touchdown, along with two catches.
- Week 8 could be another big game for Eagles rookie wide receiver Makai Lemon with DeVonta Smith and Dontayvion Wicks out for the second straight week. With Smith and Wicks out, Lemon had his best game of the season against Dallas, with seven catches for 67 yards and a touchdown. The rookie could be primed for another big game against the Commanders, who are one of the worst teams in the league against the pass.
- Can the Eagles' rushing defense bounce back after a rough game vs. the Cowboys? Last week, it wasn't pretty. The Eagles were gashed on the ground by Dallas as Javonte Williams rushed for a career-high 155 yards. The Birds will need to account for Jayden Daniels in the running game in Week 8, but all eyes will be on their heavily invested defensive front to bounce back against Washington.
What is the Eagles' schedule the rest of the NFL season?
- Week 9: Sunday, Nov. 8 at 1 p.m. vs. New York Giants
- Week 10: Bye week
- Week 11: Sunday, Nov. 22 at 4:25 p.m. vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
- Week 12: Thursday (Thanksgiving), Nov. 26 at 4:30 p.m. at Dallas Cowboys
- Week 13: Sunday, Dec. 6 at 4:25 p.m. at Arizona Cardinals
- Week 14: Sunday, Dec. 13 at 1 p.m. vs. Indianapolis Colts
- Week 15: Saturday, Dec. 19 at 5 p.m. vs. Seattle Seahawks
- Week 16: Thursday (Christmas Eve), Dec. 24 at 8:15 p.m. vs. Houston Texans
- Week 17: Sunday, Jan. 3 at 8:20 p.m. at San Francisco 49ers
- Week 18: at Giants, TBD