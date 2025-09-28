How to watch Philadelphia Eagles vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers today for NFL Week 4

The Philadelphia Eagles will face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers today in Week 4 of the NFL season at Raymond James Stadium.

The matchup between the Eagles and Bucs will be the sixth time the two teams have played each other since the 2021 season, including the playoffs.

Here's how to watch, stream and everything else you need to know.

How can you watch the Eagles vs. Buccaneers game on cable?

The Eagles and Buccaneers game will start at 1 p.m. and air on FOX, where Kevin Burkhardt, Tom Brady and Erin Andrews will be on the call.

Where can you stream the Eagles vs. Buccaneers game?

The Eagles vs. Buccaneers game will stream live on the FOX Sports website and app.

Out-of-market fans can stream the game through the NFL's subscription service, NFL+.

Eagles fans can also listen to the game on the radio by tuning into SportsRadio 94WIP, with Merrill Reese and Mike Quick on the call and Devan Kaney as the sideline reporter.

When does the Eagles vs. Buccaneers game start?

The Eagles and Buccaneers will kick off at 1 p.m. at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Who is predicted to win the Eagles vs. Buccaneers?

The Eagles enter Week 4 vs. the Buccaneers as 3.5-point favorites on the road.

Storylines to watch in Eagles vs. Buccaneers

Here are three storylines to watch in the Eagles-Bucs game.

The Eagles and Buccaneers are no strangers to each other. The two teams have met five times since the 2021 season, including twice in the playoffs. Four of the five matchups for the Birds have been on the road, and the Eagles have only won one of the games. History isn't on Philadelphia's side. The Buccaneers have gotten the best of the Eagles over the years, but 2024's loss to Tampa happened when the Eagles were without A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith and Lane Johnson. So can the Birds overcome their road woes against the Bucs? Injuries for both teams will be something to watch in Week 4. Before the game, the Eagles placed outside linebacker Nolan Smith on injured reserve comeback win over the Los Angeles Rams Jalen Hurts and the Eagles' passing offense

What is Eagles' schedule the rest of the NFL season?

Week 5: Sunday, Oct. 5 at 1 p.m. vs. Denver Broncos

Week 6: Thursday, Oct. 9 at 8:15 p.m. at New York Giants

Week 7: Sunday, Oct. 19 at 1 p.m. at Minnesota Vikings

Week 8: Sunday, Oct. 26 at 1 p.m. vs. Giants

Week 9: Bye week

Week 10: Monday, Nov. 10 at 8:15 p.m. at Green Bay Packers

Week 11: Sunday, Nov. 16 at 8:20 p.m. vs. Detroit Lions

Week 12: Sunday, Nov. 23 at 4:25 p.m. at Cowboys

Week 13: Friday, Nov. 28 at 3 p.m. (Black Friday) vs. Chicago Bears

Week 14: Monday, Dec. 8 at 8:15 pm. at Los Angeles Chargers

Week 15: Sunday, Dec. 14 at 1 p.m. vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Week 16: Saturday, Dec. 20 at 4:30 p.m. or 8:30 p.m. vs. Washington Commanders

Week 17: Sunday, Dec. 28 at 4:25 p.m. at Buffalo Bills

Week 18: TBD vs. Commanders