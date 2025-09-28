How to watch Philadelphia Eagles vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers today for NFL Week 4
The Philadelphia Eagles will face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers today in Week 4 of the NFL season at Raymond James Stadium.
The matchup between the Eagles and Bucs will be the sixth time the two teams have played each other since the 2021 season, including the playoffs.
Here's how to watch, stream and everything else you need to know.
How can you watch the Eagles vs. Buccaneers game on cable?
The Eagles and Buccaneers game will start at 1 p.m. and air on FOX, where Kevin Burkhardt, Tom Brady and Erin Andrews will be on the call.
Where can you stream the Eagles vs. Buccaneers game?
The Eagles vs. Buccaneers game will stream live on the FOX Sports website and app.
Out-of-market fans can stream the game through the NFL's subscription service, NFL+.
Eagles fans can also listen to the game on the radio by tuning into SportsRadio 94WIP, with Merrill Reese and Mike Quick on the call and Devan Kaney as the sideline reporter.
When does the Eagles vs. Buccaneers game start?
The Eagles and Buccaneers will kick off at 1 p.m. at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.
Who is predicted to win the Eagles vs. Buccaneers?
The Eagles enter Week 4 vs. the Buccaneers as 3.5-point favorites on the road.
Storylines to watch in Eagles vs. Buccaneers
Here are three storylines to watch in the Eagles-Bucs game.
- The Eagles and Buccaneers are no strangers to each other. The two teams have met five times since the 2021 season, including twice in the playoffs. Four of the five matchups for the Birds have been on the road, and the Eagles have only won one of the games. History isn't on Philadelphia's side. The Buccaneers have gotten the best of the Eagles over the years, but 2024's loss to Tampa happened when the Eagles were without A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith and Lane Johnson. So can the Birds overcome their road woes against the Bucs?
- Injuries for both teams will be something to watch in Week 4. Before the game, the Eagles placed outside linebacker Nolan Smith on injured reserve, which hurts Philadelphia's pass rush that hasn't been effective so far in 2025. Johnson exited last week's comeback win over the Los Angeles Rams with a stinger, but is set to play against Tampa Bay. Like Smith, the Eagles also placed cornerback Jakorian Bennett on IR with an injury and Adoree' Jackson is doubtful for Week 4, so Kelee Ringo is set to play at cornerback opposite Quinyon Mitchell vs. Tampa. For the Buccaneers, left tackle Tristan Wirfs and wide receiver Chris Godwin Jr. are set to return, but the team will be without their other top wideout, Mike Evans. Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield is questionable with a bicep injury, but he's expectd to play.
- Jalen Hurts and the Eagles' passing offense had their best game of the 2025 season so far in Week 3 in a comeback win over the Rams. Will the team be able to build off that performance? So far, the Buccaneers have been one of the better teams in the league at stopping the run. Saquon Barkley and Philadelphia's running game haven't been able to get rolling yet in 2025, so maybe Hurts and the aerial attack with Brown, Smith and Dallas Goedert will have another big game in Week 4.
What is Eagles' schedule the rest of the NFL season?
- Week 5: Sunday, Oct. 5 at 1 p.m. vs. Denver Broncos
- Week 6: Thursday, Oct. 9 at 8:15 p.m. at New York Giants
- Week 7: Sunday, Oct. 19 at 1 p.m. at Minnesota Vikings
- Week 8: Sunday, Oct. 26 at 1 p.m. vs. Giants
- Week 9: Bye week
- Week 10: Monday, Nov. 10 at 8:15 p.m. at Green Bay Packers
- Week 11: Sunday, Nov. 16 at 8:20 p.m. vs. Detroit Lions
- Week 12: Sunday, Nov. 23 at 4:25 p.m. at Cowboys
- Week 13: Friday, Nov. 28 at 3 p.m. (Black Friday) vs. Chicago Bears
- Week 14: Monday, Dec. 8 at 8:15 pm. at Los Angeles Chargers
- Week 15: Sunday, Dec. 14 at 1 p.m. vs. Las Vegas Raiders
- Week 16: Saturday, Dec. 20 at 4:30 p.m. or 8:30 p.m. vs. Washington Commanders
- Week 17: Sunday, Dec. 28 at 4:25 p.m. at Buffalo Bills
- Week 18: TBD vs. Commanders