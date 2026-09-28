How to watch Philadelphia Eagles vs. Chicago Bears tonight for NFL Week 3

The Philadelphia Eagles will try to become the sixth team to start 3-0 in the NFL vs. the Chicago Bears in Week 3 on Monday Night Football.

Last week, Jalen Hurts' late-game heroics against the Tennessee Titans helped the Birds escape Nashville with a win in the final seconds to improve to 2-0.

Here's how to watch and stream the game, and everything else you need to know about the Eagles in Week 3.

How can you watch the Eagles-Bears game on cable?

The Eagles-Bears Week 3 game will air on ESPN and ABC, where Joe Buck and Troy Aikman will be on the call with Lisa Salters and Laura Rutledge as the sideline reporters.

Where can you stream the Eagles-Bears game?

The game can be streamed with a Disney+ or ESPN+ subscription, along with other services like YouTube TV and Hulu + Live TV.

Fans with an NFL+ subscription can watch the game on a phone or tablet. Birds fans can listen to the game by tuning into SportsRadio 94WIP with Merrill Reese and Mike Quick.

When does the Eagles-Bears game start?

The Eagles and Bears will kick off at 8:15 p.m. from Soldier Field.

Who is predicted to win the Eagles-Bears game?

The Eagles are betting favorites to beat the Bears in Week 3.

Storylines to watch in Eagles-Bears

Starting quarterback Caleb Williams is out for the Bears with a hamstring injury, but it's still not official who will start vs. the Eagles in Week 3. Chicago's backup quarterback, Tyson Bagent, cleared NFL concussion protocol and doesn't have an injury designation for the game. However, Bagent is expected to serve as the backup to third-stringer Case Keenum, who will start, according to multiple reports. Even though the Eagles will likely be facing Keenum, Chicago's offense is still loaded with weapons with Ben Johnson calling plays. In last season's game between the Eagles and Bears, the Birds got gashed Eagles running back Saquon Barkley

What is the Eagles' schedule the rest of the NFL season?