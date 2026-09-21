Saquon Barkley set to get MRI after suffering injury in Eagles-Titans game, reports say

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley will undergo an MRI after he missed most of Sunday's 24-20 comeback win over the Tennessee Titans with an injury, according to multiple reports.

Barkley left the game on the Eagles' first offensive play and missed the rest of the first-half. He was diagnosed with a stinger in his left arm.

Barkley told reporters after the game that he felt "alright."

Barkley returned in the second-half, but didn't play much of a role in Philadelphia's win. He only had four carries for 9 yards to go along with one catch that went for 11 yards.

With Barkley out, Tank Bigsby and Will Shipley split the carries for Philadelphia. Bigsby had 33 yards on 13 carries and a touchdown, while Shipley had 24 yards on seven carries.

Tight end Dallas Goedert also suffered a knee injury in Week 2.

Goedert left the game in the first half with and never returned. He finished the game with one catch for 4 yards and two targets.

Despite dealing with injuries to two of their key offensive pieces in Barkley and Goedert, the Eagles were still able to get the win.

Hurts led the Eagles on a game-winning touchdown drive in the final minutes of the game and connected with wide receiver Darius Cooper on a 3-yard score to take the lead with 9 seconds left.

The Eagles will have a long week heading into Week 3 against the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football.

Chicago's starting quarterback, Caleb Williams, suffered a hamstring injury in Week 2. His status is up in the air for Week 3 against the Eagles.