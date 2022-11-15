Eagles TE Dallas Goedert suffers shoulder injury: reports
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Eagles lost more than their first game to the Commanders. Tight end Dallas Goedert will miss an extended amount of time with a shoulder injury he suffered on Monday night, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo.
Garafolo reports the injury is not season-ending.
The injury happened on the play where the refs missed an obvious facemask call.
The Eagles look to bounce back from their first loss as they head to Indianapolis to face the Colts on Sunday.
