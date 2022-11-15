Eagles TE Dallas Goedert suffers shoulder injury: reports

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Eagles lost more than their first game to the Commanders. Tight end Dallas Goedert will miss an extended amount of time with a shoulder injury he suffered on Monday night, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo.

Garafolo reports the injury is not season-ending.

The injury happened on the play where the refs missed an obvious facemask call.

Just an absolutely ridiculous play on so many levels. https://t.co/iSYdvFlesU — Pat Gallen (@PatGallenCBS3) November 15, 2022

The Eagles look to bounce back from their first loss as they head to Indianapolis to face the Colts on Sunday.