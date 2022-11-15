Eagles fans believe NFL is rigged after losing to Commanders

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – It was a good run, but, like all good things, the Eagles' undefeated streak came to an end Monday night at home. The Birds lost to the Washington Commanders.

"I saw that were about to lose to the Washington Commanders. That is embarrassing, embarrassing," Roberts Mos, a fan, said.

The Washington Commanders beat the Eagles 32-21 handing them their first loss after 8 straight wins.

The Birds trailed at halftime for the first time this season.

"I don't ever like to say we lost - they played and they played well, but we know that we made mistakes, we made uncharacteristic mistakes," Eagles head coach Sirriani said.

"I think it's the same message that's always been delivered after our wins, same message delivered after our losses, controlling the things that we can - come out here today, we didn't do that," quarterback Jalen Hurts said.

In post-game press conferences, Sirianni and Hurts took full accountability for the loss.

Fans say not so fast.

"I'm starting to think the NFL is rigged," a fan said.

"I'm not one to blame the refs but I didn't like a lot of the calls there," another fan added. "And then, just some careless turnovers by the Eagles."

Fumbles and turnovers also helped the Commanders come on top.

But if you ask anyone in green, "there's always tomorrow - always tomorrow."

"Maybe we lost this one but, you know what we one all the others. We'll come back together next time," a fan said.

The 8-1 Eagles still lead the NFC East. Fans say they're looking forward to the Eagles beating the Colts on Sunday.