Eagles fans climb poles in Center City following Super Bowl berth

By Tom Ignudo

/ CBS Philadelphia

Eagles fans climb poles in Center City following NFC title win
Eagles fans climb poles in Center City following NFC title win 01:55

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Well, that didn't take long. 

Shortly after the Eagles defeated the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC championship, Birds fans hit the streets all over the city and some dared to continue a Philly tradition: climbing greased poles. 

Police told CBS Philadelphia they used a product called Bio Bottle Jack Hydraulic Fluid ISO 32 to grease the poles this year. Here's the video from last week: 

Police prep for NFC championship by greasing city poles 01:03

But, that didn't stand a chance against the rabid Eagles fan base. 

Eagles fans climb poles in the city following Super Bowl berth 00:10

If you're looking to go the Super Bowl, we you covered on some deals on hotels and flights. 

First published on January 29, 2023 / 7:54 PM

