Eagles fans climb poles in Center City following Super Bowl berth

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Well, that didn't take long.

Shortly after the Eagles defeated the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC championship, Birds fans hit the streets all over the city and some dared to continue a Philly tradition: climbing greased poles.

Police told CBS Philadelphia they used a product called Bio Bottle Jack Hydraulic Fluid ISO 32 to grease the poles this year. Here's the video from last week:

But, that didn't stand a chance against the rabid Eagles fan base.

