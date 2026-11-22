Fresh off the bye week, the Philadelphia Eagles will try to snap a seven-game losing streak against the Pittsburgh Steelers today at Lincoln Financial Field.

The Steelers are also trying to end a losing streak of their own. Pittsburgh hasn't won a road game in Philadelphia since 1965.

Here's how to watch and stream the game, and everything else you need to know about the Eagles heading into Week 11.

How can you watch the Eagles-Steelers game on cable?

The game will air on CBS, with Kevin Harlan as the play-by-play announcer, Trent Green as the color commentator and Melanie Collins as the sideline reporter.

Where can you stream the Eagles-Steelers game?

The Eagles-Steelers game can be streamed with a Paramount+ subscription and other live streaming services like YouTube TV and Hulu + Live TV.

When does the Eagles-Steelers game start?

The two Pennsylvania teams will kick off at 1 p.m. from Lincoln Financial Field.

Who is predicted to win the Eagles-Steelers game?

The Eagles are 3.5-point underdogs at home against Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers.

What is the Eagles' schedule the rest of the NFL season?

Week 12: Thursday (Thanksgiving), Nov. 26 at 4:30 p.m. at Dallas Cowboys

Week 13: Sunday, Dec. 6 at 4:25 p.m. at Arizona Cardinals

Week 14: Sunday, Dec. 13 at 1 p.m. vs. Indianapolis Colts

Week 15: Saturday, Dec. 19 at 5 p.m. vs. Seattle Seahawks

Week 16: Thursday (Christmas Eve), Dec. 24 at 8:15 p.m. vs. Houston Texans

Week 17: Sunday, Jan. 3 at 8:20 p.m. at San Francisco 49ers

Week 18: at Giants, TBD

What is the Steelers' schedule the rest of the NFL season?