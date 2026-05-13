Philadelphia Eagles heading to London to play Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 5

The Birds are flying across the pond in 2026.

The Philadelphia Eagles and Jacksonville Jaguars will meet at London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in Week 5 of the upcoming 2026-27 season.

Kickoff on Sunday, Oct. 11, is at 9:30 a.m. ET on NFL Network.

It's the second time the Eagles and Jags will compete in London. The Birds beat the Jags 24-18 in 2018 at Wembley Stadium.

More recently, the Eagles played their third international regular-season game in 2024 against the Green Bay Packers in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Eagles to play Dallas on Thanksgiving

The London game is the second matchup on the Eagles' schedule to be released before the full season schedule drops on May 14.

The team announced earlier this week that the Birds will play the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving at AT&T Stadium in Week 12.

Kickoff on Thursday, Nov. 26, is set for 4:30 p.m. in Arlington, Texas. The game will air on FOX.

Eagles home and road opponents

The NFL will release the schedules for all 32 teams on Thursday, May 14, at 8 p.m. ET, but we already know who the Eagles will play at home and on the road.

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