Eagles release hype video ahead of 2022-23 season

By CBS3 Staff

CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The NFL season will get underway Thursday night and while Eagles fans will have to wait until Sunday to see their team in action, the Birds are giving us something to get excited about. 

The Eagles released a hype video ahead of the 2022-23 season on Thursday afternoon. 

The Birds will open the season on Sunday in Detriot against the Lions. Kick-off is at 1 p.m. 

CBS3 Staff
The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

September 8, 2022

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

