Eagles release hype video ahead of 2022-23 season

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The NFL season will get underway Thursday night and while Eagles fans will have to wait until Sunday to see their team in action, the Birds are giving us something to get excited about.

The Eagles released a hype video ahead of the 2022-23 season on Thursday afternoon.

The Birds will open the season on Sunday in Detriot against the Lions. Kick-off is at 1 p.m.

And, for those of you who like placing sports bets, it's not too late to lock in on some futures for the NFL season. CBS3 has some Eagles' future bets you should jump on before the lines change. Click here to check them out.