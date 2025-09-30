Philadelphia Eagles host puppy yoga event to spotlight cancer awareness

Puppies and yoga mats filled the NovaCare Complex this week as the Philadelphia Eagles partnered with nonprofit Bringing Hope Home for an event highlighting the NFL's Crucial Catch campaign, which promotes early cancer screenings.

The Crucial Catch initiative is a league-wide effort encouraging screenings for cancers that can be detected early, such as breast and colorectal cancers. Doctors say catching cancer early often makes treatment more effective.

For Jillian Louis-McFall, screening was lifesaving.

"I felt the lump in February. It wasn't really there before," she said. "Mammogram in March, and then in March, they said, 'OK, it's cancer.'"

Louis-McFall, who recently completed six months of chemotherapy, said the event was a mood booster.

"It's a pleasure to come out and see the people who are supporting me and thank them for that," she said.

Her daughter, Jade, said she admires how strong her mother has been throughout her cancer journey, and Tuesday's experience brought some much-needed levity.

"The whole time during yoga, we were giggling and laughing because we were both struggling to do the moves," she said. "So it's good to have a moment to just breathe and laugh together."

Other participants shared feelings of support.

"You just see people in the same situation as you," said Elizabeth Dougherty, who was diagnosed with leukemia and is currently in remission. "And you just see them happy and enjoying themselves. And it makes you feel good, you know?"

Alongside stretches and puppy cuddles, attendees met Eagles players, including Nakobe Dean and Cooper DeJean, who signed autographs and posed for photos.

The Eagles also donated $5,000 to Bringing Hope Home, which provides financial and emotional support to families facing cancer.

The event comes ahead of Sunday's "Crucial Catch Game" against the Denver Broncos, when cancer patients and survivors will be honored on the field.