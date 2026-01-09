How Philadelphia Eagles can host divisional round playoff game, NFC championship

The No. 2 seed in the NFC was there for the taking in Week 18.

The Chicago Bears lost to the Detroit Lions, opening the door for the Philadelphia Eagles to jump to the No. 2 seed in the NFC heading into the playoffs.

But the Birds rested the majority of their starters and lost to the Washington Commanders in the regular season finale, which locked them into the No. 3 seed.

The Eagles will host the No. 6 seed San Francisco 49ers on Sunday in the wild-card round, which could be their only home playoff game unless they get some help from other NFC teams.

Here's what needs to happen for the Eagles to host another postseason game and potentially the title game.

How Philadelphia Eagles can host another playoff game

The first thing that needs to happen for the Birds to host another playoff game is simple: Beat San Francisco in the wild-card round.

The Eagles are the last NFC game of the wild-card slate, so they'll know their divisional round opponent if they win against the 49ers.

For the Eagles to host another playoff game, they would need the No. 7 seed Green Bay Packers to beat the Bears.

If that happens, the Packers would travel to play the Seattle Seahawks, the No. 1 seed in the NFC, and the Eagles would play the winner of the Carolina Panthers (No. 4 seed) vs. Los Angeles Rams (No. 5 seed) game at home in the divisional round.

How Eagles can host NFC championship game

The only way the Eagles can host the NFC championship game for the second straight season is if the Seahawks and Bears get knocked out and the Birds continue to win.

If the Packers beat the Bears and the Seahawks, and then the Eagles defeat the 49ers and the Rams or Panthers, then there would be another NFC title game in South Philly.

The Birds weren't the No. 1 seed in the NFC last season, but the Lions were upset by the Commanders, which allowed the No. 2 Eagles to host the championship at Lincoln Financial Field.

How NFL seeding works

In the playoffs, seven teams from each conference make the playoffs — the four division winners and three wild-card teams with the best records.

The four division winners are guaranteed at least one home playoff game.

The No. 1 seed in each conference gets a bye in the first round of the playoffs. This year, the Seahawks and Denver Broncos each got first-round byes.

After the wild-card round, the matchups are determined by the lowest remaining seeds traveling on the road to face the teams with a higher seed.

Because they're the No. 1 seeds in this year's playoffs, the Seahawks and Broncos will face the lowest remaining seed that advances in their conference in the divisional round.