The Eagles Pep Band is being "let go," a member says. What's next?

The Eagles Pep Band, which has been with the team for 28 seasons, is being "let go," a member of the group told CBS News Philadelphia on Wednesday. A team source confirmed the news.

An Eagles team source said that the on-field entertainment is "evolving." The team thanked the Pep Band for their years of service with the organization. The Eagles didn't provide any specifics in their plans for on-field entertainment heading into the 2025 season.

At every Birds home game for the last 28 seasons, whether at Lincoln Financial Field or Veterans Stadium, the band has led thousands of fans in singing the Eagles' fight song, "Fly Eagles Fly" — a tradition before kickoff and after each Eagles touchdown.

Before being let go, the Pep Band was still comprised of the four original members: Bobby Mansure, Brian Saunders, Anthony "Skull" DiMeo and Bruce Mulford. A member of the group told CBS Philadelphia they were devastated to learn they were being let go, and they will forever love their Eagles.

Mansure is credited with creating the Pep Band in 1996, according to the Eagles' website. In 1995, Mansure worked in Saunders' studio, Saxtrax Production Studios, and created the now-famous Eagles' fight song that Birds fans learn to recite from the moment they're born. The Pep Band helped the song gain popularity in 1997 and 1998 through a "Learn Your Fight Song" initiative.

The Pep Band didn't just perform at Eagles home games; they were available at corporate gatherings, trade shows, community events, fundraisers and more.

Entering last season, the band surprised more than 500 newly married couples with a serenade at their wedding reception, according to the team's website. They also made appearances at high-profile events, including for national media outlets.