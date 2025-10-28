Philadelphia Eagles' Jihaad Campbell visits kids and families at Ronald McDonald House of Southern New Jersey

Inside the Ronald McDonald House of Southern New Jersey, some very special Philadelphia Eagles fans welcomed a very special visitor Tuesday night.

Birds' rookie linebacker Jihaad Campbell and Swoop brought some cheer to children facing long-term medical care and their families. Guests were treated to a breakfast for dinner buffet, along with photos, autographs and even a friendly game of bingo.

"I was born right across the street, so it's always amazing. I just always like seeing the kids and knowing I can leave a forever lasting impact on somebody," Campbell said.

For Campbell, a South Jersey native, seeing the smiles makes a night like this especially rewarding.

"Everybody has ups and downs, and at the end of the day, we always just want to battle that adversity and just overcome it," he said.

"To have a hometown guy coming back to take care of the children and families in our home, it's truly just so special," said Tracey Sharpe, executive director of the Ronald McDonald House of Southern New Jersey.

And for Kailitza Carrasquillo and her mom Pattyann, who have both been in and out of Ronald McDonald House during Kailitza's treatment since 2018, it was a much needed distraction ahead of another surgery next week.

"You come from the hospital, being all day, it's just such a wonderful experience," Kailitza Carrasquillo said.

Proof that a little green and a lot of Eagles love are always a win.