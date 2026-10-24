DeVonta Smith out, but Saquon Barkley could return for Philadelphia Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys

The Philadelphia Eagles will be without DeVonta Smith in Week 7 vs. the Dallas Cowboys on "Monday Night Football," but Saquon Barkley is questionable and could return after missing the last two weeks.

Smith, who caught a touchdown in last week's loss to the Carolina Panthers, missed practice all week with a hamstring injury. Smith has been dealing with the injury since training camp. It's forced him to miss three games so far this season.

Smith isn't the only wide receiver the Eagles will be without against their NFC East rivals. Dontayvion Wicks is out with an ankle injury, which means Tanner McKee will have a short-handed group of pass catchers in his second start this season.

Michael Carter (abdomen) and Nolan Smith (concussion) were also ruled out against the Cowboys.

Barkley is listed as questionable against Dallas with a hamstring injury. He was listed as a full participant in practice Saturday, signaling that he'll be able to return Monday night. He was listed as a limited participant Thursday and Friday.

Barkley hasn't played since he exited Week 4's loss to the Los Angeles Rams with a hamstring injury.

The Eagles' offensive line appears to be getting healthier heading into Week 7.

Landon Dickerson (knee/pectoral) was a full participant in Saturday's practice. Dickerson, who is listed as questionable for Monday night, hasn't played since Week 1. He landed on injured reserve after the season opener with a knee injury.

The Eagles are also set to get Drew Kendall (knee) back at center after he missed the last two weeks. He was a full participant in Saturday's practice.

Jake Majors, who was called up from the practice squad, started at center the last two games. Kendall was active last week against the Panthers, but he didn't play.

Jonathan Greenard (ankle), Jalyx Hunt (knee/ankle), Jakorian Bennett (knee), Grant Calcaterra (back) and Eli Stowers (quad) are all listed as questionable against the Cowboys.