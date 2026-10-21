Eagles fans flood Jalen Hurts with letters of support after blood clot diagnosis

Philadelphia Eagles fans are showing nothing but love to quarterback Jalen Hurts in the aftermath of his blood clot diagnosis.

Fans are flying to flood his mailbox with well wishes and letters to show Hurts that they will always have his back.

"We're behind you 100%," Sabrina Barker of Pottstown said. "We're looking out for you and keeping you in our thoughts and prayers."

"We really appreciate him beyond what he does at the grass at the Linc," Michael Feldman of Morristown said, "that we care about him as a human being and his health foremost. And number two, what he does for us on Sundays, Mondays and Thursdays."

Feldman is one Eagles fan who wrote one of the letters. He said he felt compelled to join in.

"I figured if I am going to be sending a letter to one of my favorite NFL players ever, I might as well thank him for winning a Super Bowl in addition to wishing him a speedy recovery," Feldman said.

The idea all started on the Philadelphia Eagles Fan Group Facebook page, which has 464,000 followers. Moderators said the idea took off and stretched far beyond Philadelphia.

"It's actually been tremendous to see that the whole NFL community just rounding up to be behind him, to just show him all the support," Barker said.

Eagles fans said they hope the letters help lift Hurts up, and they are urging others to keep sending them — the more, the merrier.

"He gets criticized so much, and it often seems like the voices that criticize have so much more reach than the voices who want to support him," Jake Tribble of Sicklerville said. "So that's our only hope out of this, that this outpouring of love reaches him because there are a lot of us out there. ... He has a lot of support behind him, and there are a lot of people that want him to know we love him and are wishing him well."

Birds fans said they hope Hurts knows they care, like they know he does.

"I think he cares about this community more than just where he gets his paycheck," Feldman said, "and I would say a lot of Philly athletes are like that. The Kelces, Harper, Schwarber. The list can go on and on."