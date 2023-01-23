Eagles fans believe in home-field advantage over 49ers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – There's just one thing standing between the Eagles and a trip to the Super Bowl: The San Francisco 49ers! They took the win over the Cowboys Sunday night.

In the last play of the game, quarterback Dak Prescott tried to pass to wide receiver Kavontae Turpin but the 9ers took number 9 down securing their spot in Sunday's championship game.

In the City of Brotherly Love, everyone is talking about the Birds preparing to take on the 49ers this Sunday at the Linc, the top two seeds in the NFC.

This comes after Saturday's blowout against the New York Giants. The Eagles walked away with an easy 38 - 7.

CBS Philadelphia was at the Four Seasons Diner, and just about everyone who walked through the doors on Monday morning was rocking their Eagles swag.

The best part, many fans say, is we have home-field advantage which means fans are getting ready to get one step closer to the Super Bowl.

"You saw it in 2017 and we are seeing it now," Chris Nady, of Trenton, said.

"9ers are the best team on the other side but you got to beat the best, you're right, we are the best team now," Nick Berretta, of Northeast Philadelphia, said.

"We have our quarterback back, so there is nothing stopping us," Monica Presbery, an Eagles fan, said.

Tickets for the game will go on sale Tuesday at 10 a.m.

It's safe to say this city is going to be fired up this week.