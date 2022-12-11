Eagles can clinch playoff berth with win against Giants

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A divisional showdown in North Jersey. The Eagles will battle the Giants Sunday afternoon looking to improve to 12-and-1 on the season.

It's the Birds' first game against their New York rivals this season.

Coach Nick Sirianni will get some help on the defensive side of the ball. Safety Avonte Maddox will be back in the lineup.

Big Blue is coming off of a tie with the Commanders with the Birds looking to build off that beatdown of the Titans.

With a win, the Eagles would clinch a playoff spot with four games to spare. But they're not worried about that.

"We're just going out there to win the game; that's the first plan. Go out there, execute the gameplan and come out victorious," DeVonta Smith, Eagles' wide receiver, said.

"We control everything at this point in our lives and, you know, how we prepare, how we work and ultimately how we play this week and every week from here on out is going to dictate the results, Jason Kelce, Eagles' center, said.

Keep it right here on CBS3 to get ready for the game.

The NFL today comes your way at noon.

At 4 p.m., Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs visit Russell Wilson and the Broncos. Then we wrap up the day in football in the sports zone.