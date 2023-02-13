Super Bowl LVII: Philly police report 11 arrests, injuries

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- After the heartbreak of the Super Bowl loss with the Eagles vs the Chiefs, Philadelphia police released a report of arrests and injuries from Super Bowl Sunday.

Here is the breakdown of the arrests and injuries by Philadelphia police:

Seven people were taken to a hospital and received EMS care

Eleven people were arrested for disorderly conduct

One report of an assault on police, but no arrest at this time

One report of an injured officer, not seeking medical treatment at this time

Mayor Jim Kenney released a statement about the aftermath of the Super Bowl.

"I would like to offer my heartfelt congratulations to Jeff Lurie, Howie Roseman, Nick Sirianni, and all the coaches, players and the entire front office staff of the Philadelphia Eagles. Thank you for a thrilling season that brought joy to legions of passionate and dedicated Eagles' fans from all ages and neighborhoods throughout the city and region. The 2022-2023 season has been nothing short of remarkable, and though it didn't end the way we envisioned, Philadelphia has been electric with the unbelievable joy and energy you have brought to this city." "So to every member of the Eagles and to the players who won our hearts with their resilient and exciting play: thank you. Your accomplishments will always be part of the rich history of Philadelphia sports." "I have long felt that our City's professional and collegiate sports teams bring Philadelphians together, regardless of race, income, neighborhood or gender. While the team fell just short of the ultimate goal, you brought us together and made every Philadelphian proud."