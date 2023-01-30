Eagles fans getting their hands on some NFC championship gear

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Birds fans looking to show off their Eagles pride are looking for some new merch Monday morning. CBS News Philadelphia was at the store early to get to see that NFC championship gear firsthand.

The next logical step after you win the NFC championship and stay up all night celebrating is to buy some gear.

Dick's Sporting Goods opened at 7 a.m. on Monday and CBS News Philadelphia spoke with some early Birds at the store.

Store employees tell CBS News Philadelphia that they expect things to sell out and large crowds Monday.

You can also buy things online but they're warning you that they're expecting these things to fly off the shelves because, as we already know, Eagles fans are serious about their team.