Watch CBS News
Local News

Eagles fans getting their hands on some NFC championship gear

By Jasmine Payoute

/ CBS Philadelphia

Fans are heading to stores for Eagles NFC champions gear
Fans are heading to stores for Eagles NFC champions gear 03:10

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Birds fans looking to show off their Eagles pride are looking for some new merch Monday morning. CBS News Philadelphia was at the store early to get to see that NFC championship gear firsthand. 

The next logical step after you win the NFC championship and stay up all night celebrating is to buy some gear.

Dick's Sporting Goods opened at 7 a.m. on Monday and CBS News Philadelphia spoke with some early Birds at the store.

Store employees tell CBS News Philadelphia that they expect things to sell out and large crowds Monday.

You can also buy things online but they're warning you that they're expecting these things to fly off the shelves because, as we already know, Eagles fans are serious about their team.

Jasmine Payoute
Jasmine-Payoute-web-headshot-1024x576-1.jpg

Jasmine Payoute joined CBS3 Eyewitness News as a reporter in June 2021.

First published on January 30, 2023 / 10:03 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.